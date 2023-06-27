Parkside Investments LLC Acquires 1,238,670 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 149.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238,670 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.34. 8,065,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,327,063. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SOFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $929,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 335,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,929.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 678,261 shares in the company, valued at $6,572,349.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.