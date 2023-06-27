Parkside Investments LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Parkside Investments LLC cut its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,852 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SHM stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $47.03. 36,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,825. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.14.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

