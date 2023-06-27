Parkside Investments LLC Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,935 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,735 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 2.0% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 35,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.11. 519,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,353,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.23. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.