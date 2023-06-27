Parkside Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,765 shares during the period. Air Lease comprises 1.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of Air Lease worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Air Lease stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.96. 26,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.38.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $636.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.52 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Lease

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark bought 2,600 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $98,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,733.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Further Reading

