Parkside Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Parkside Investments LLC cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,879 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 1.8% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $388,787,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 24,422.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,721 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 21,900.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 878,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of FedEx by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,082,000 after purchasing an additional 500,361 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FDX stock traded up $5.92 on Tuesday, reaching $240.85. The company had a trading volume of 735,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,794. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.04 and its 200 day moving average is $210.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.15. The company has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.
In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.86.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
