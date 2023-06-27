Parkside Investments LLC Sells 150 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.1 %

Broadcom stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $822.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,154. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $724.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $640.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

