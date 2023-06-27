Parkside Investments LLC Sells 71,260 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,260 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,538 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,301,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after buying an additional 590,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after buying an additional 483,513 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TIP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.88. 573,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,685,290. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.65 and its 200 day moving average is $108.44. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $118.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.