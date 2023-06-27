Parkside Investments LLC Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PayPal by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $319,712,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,315 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.31. 3,079,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,080,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.45.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Edward Jones lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

