PATRIZIA Pty Ltd Has $11.53 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 8.5% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 12.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,574,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT opened at $188.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.35. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.53.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

