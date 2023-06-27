Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $999.87 million and $3.42 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006984 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 995,140,453 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

