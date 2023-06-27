PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

