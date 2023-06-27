Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Announces Dividend of $0.45

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4499 per share on Friday, August 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

PDRDY stock remained flat at $47.12 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $47.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.33.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

