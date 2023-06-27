Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 14th

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$10.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$9.71 and a 1-year high of C$15.29.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$278.33 million for the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 25.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.8255613 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEY shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.29.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

