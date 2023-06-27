Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEYUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0834 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEYUF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

Featured Articles

