Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.01

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 335749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Westpark Capital decreased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Planet Labs PBC Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32.

Insider Activity

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 74.60%. The company had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Planet Labs PBC’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Planet Labs PBC news, insider Kevin Weil purchased 274,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $997,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 439,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,071.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,040. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PL. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter worth approximately $173,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth approximately $23,671,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 580.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,064,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 352.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,418,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

Further Reading

