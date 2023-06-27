Planning Center Inc. Sells 107,280 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Planning Center Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,280 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Planning Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Planning Center Inc. owned about 0.57% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $28,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,675,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,140,000 after acquiring an additional 821,851 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,391,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,215 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,239,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,811 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,141,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,487,000 after acquiring an additional 398,159 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,671,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,628,000 after acquiring an additional 391,601 shares during the period.

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

