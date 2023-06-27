Planning Center Inc. Sells 778 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Planning Center Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Planning Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSE. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,567,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,272,000,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,189,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,327,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,826,000.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSE opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.60.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.
