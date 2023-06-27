Planning Center Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFNM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 280.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 42,972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.95. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.44 and a 12-month high of $48.93.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

