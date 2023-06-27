Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT) Raises Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Pontiac Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Pontiac Bancorp Price Performance

PONT stock remained flat at $450.00 during trading on Tuesday. Pontiac Bancorp has a 52-week low of $450.00 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.42.

Pontiac Bancorp Company Profile

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Livingston county, Grundy county, Tazewell County, McLean County, and their surrounding communities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

