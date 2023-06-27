Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT) Raises Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Pontiac Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.
Pontiac Bancorp Price Performance
PONT stock remained flat at $450.00 during trading on Tuesday. Pontiac Bancorp has a 52-week low of $450.00 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.42.
Pontiac Bancorp Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Pontiac Bancorp from StockNews.com
- Is Peloton Stock a Buy After a Recent Downgrade?
- Activision Blizzard Shares up 1.83% Amid Regulators’ Blunders
- Rising Optimism: Analysts Say “Buy” Despite Earnings Uncertainty
- PetVivo Sales Spryng Higher on Injectable OA Relief for Pets
- Five stocks we like better than Pontiac Bancorp
Receive News & Ratings for Pontiac Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pontiac Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.