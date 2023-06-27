Powerledger (POWR) Trading 16% Higher Over Last Week

Powerledger (POWR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 27th. One Powerledger token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges. Powerledger has a total market capitalization of $69.56 million and $1.63 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Powerledger has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Powerledger

Powerledger was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

