PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 6000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

PPX Mining Stock Down 40.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

PPX Mining Company Profile

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

