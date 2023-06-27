Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.25.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after buying an additional 1,004,337 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,447,000 after purchasing an additional 781,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $35,336,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,030,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,277,000 after purchasing an additional 431,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,386.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 341,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.