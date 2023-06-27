Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for about 3.4% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $3,511,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $124.26 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.83.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. Mizuho cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

