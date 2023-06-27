Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $668,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $625,986,000 after purchasing an additional 129,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,727,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,371,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,225,000 after buying an additional 40,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,932,000 after buying an additional 68,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $120.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average is $72.28. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.11.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. NovoCure’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

