Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) PT Raised to $75.00 at DA Davidson

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR opened at $62.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average is $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $68.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $213.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $42,767.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,978,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $201,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,672 shares in the company, valued at $8,548,146.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $42,767.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 258,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,978,220.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,386 shares of company stock worth $9,562,481. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,908,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,601,000 after acquiring an additional 734,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,024,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,035,000 after acquiring an additional 886,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,970,000 after buying an additional 83,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,987,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,961,000 after buying an additional 82,918 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

