ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.64

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 356257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

ProFrac Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 4th quarter valued at $84,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 33.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 458,596 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,460,000 after purchasing an additional 156,826 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in ProFrac during the first quarter worth about $12,258,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ProFrac by 280.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after buying an additional 688,489 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

