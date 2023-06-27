Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 87.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Price Performance

PSEC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.20. 1,110,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,099. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.02. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $215.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.04 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Barry bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 72,599,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,925,123.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 25.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 7.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 40,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 28.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 17.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSEC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.