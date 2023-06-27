Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 87.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,099. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.02. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $215.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Barry bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,599,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,925,123.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSEC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

