Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Plans Dividend of $0.78

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.7757 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Publicis Groupe’s previous dividend of $0.51.
Publicis Groupe Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.55. 48,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,230. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $21.18.
Publicis Groupe Company Profile
