QRAFT AI-Pilot U.S. Large Cap Dynamic Beta and Income (NYSEARCA:AIDB) Declares $0.03 Dividend

QRAFT AI-Pilot U.S. Large Cap Dynamic Beta and Income (NYSEARCA:AIDB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0252 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

QRAFT AI-Pilot U.S. Large Cap Dynamic Beta and Income Stock Performance

Shares of QRAFT AI-Pilot U.S. Large Cap Dynamic Beta and Income stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,508. QRAFT AI-Pilot U.S. Large Cap Dynamic Beta and Income has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $27.49.

