QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,588 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.7% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $116.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.01. The company has a market cap of $130.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

