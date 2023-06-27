QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Down 4.1%

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) was down 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.38 and last traded at $80.38. Approximately 220,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 426,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.81.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.00 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,410,000 after purchasing an additional 160,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,684,000 after purchasing an additional 259,059 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 12.1% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,282,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,434,000 after purchasing an additional 353,562 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,798,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,717,000 after acquiring an additional 290,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,156,000 after acquiring an additional 32,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

