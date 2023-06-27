RAM Essential Services Property Fund (REP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on July 27th

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (ASX:REP – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.
RAM Essential Services Property Fund Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66.
About RAM Essential Services Property Fund
