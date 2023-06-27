RAM Essential Services Property Fund (REP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on July 27th

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (ASX:REP – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66.

About RAM Essential Services Property Fund

RAM Essential Services Property Fund is an REIT. It invests in high quality Australian medical and essential retail real estate assets, leased to essential services tenants. RAM Essential Services Property Fund is based in Australia.

