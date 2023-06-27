Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.97% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $33,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VONE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after buying an additional 46,105 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VONE opened at $196.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.35 and a 200-day moving average of $186.40. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $158.95 and a 52 week high of $202.39.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.6895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

