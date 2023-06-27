Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $96.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.36.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

