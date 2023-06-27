RBA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 781 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for about 2.1% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 937.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $54.39. The stock had a trading volume of 338,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,391,300. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.97.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.69%.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.