RBA Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,103,488,000 after buying an additional 155,280 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 2.9 %

CVS stock traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $67.82. 3,051,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,980,649. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.26.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.