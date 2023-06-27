RBA Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VFH traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $79.42. 15,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,769. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $90.87. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.73.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

