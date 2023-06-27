RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $315,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $65.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,202. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

