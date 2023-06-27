RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $6.63 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

RBA Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 3.3% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,732,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 126.7% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,881,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO traded down $14.67 on Tuesday, hitting $2,461.88. The stock had a trading volume of 25,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,909. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,050.21 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,551.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,486.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $29.03 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,647,954. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.