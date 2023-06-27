RBA Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.71 Million in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $99,407,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $57,050,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,823,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,985,000 after purchasing an additional 671,054 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 667,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 17,898.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 647,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,699,000 after purchasing an additional 644,333 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
East West Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of EWBC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.51. 37,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,885. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average is $60.75. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98.
East West Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.
Insider Activity at East West Bancorp
In other news, CEO Dominic Ng bought 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,802. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Ng bought 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,030 shares of company stock worth $976,542. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
East West Bancorp Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
