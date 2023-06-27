RBA Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.4% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Stock Up 0.5 %

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

AVGO stock traded up $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $825.36. 170,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,170. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $724.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $640.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.