ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 43.4% Lower This Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 38% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $288.02 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 43.4% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00287652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012794 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017364 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

