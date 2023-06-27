Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 153.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 207.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Redfin from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.76.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $1,630,651.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,485.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $1,630,651.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,485.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Redfin stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $325.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.95 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 387.26% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

