Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $784.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $764.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $760.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $563.82 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $864.73.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $15,605,397.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,605,397.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,620 shares of company stock worth $3,691,302. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

