Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Hits New 12-Month High at $264.53

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $264.53 and last traded at $264.29, with a volume of 107116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.72.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.33%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,656,886,000 after acquiring an additional 815,429 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 246.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 968,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,640,000 after acquiring an additional 689,091 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $82,101,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $78,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

