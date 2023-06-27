Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $142.56

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $142.56 and last traded at $142.78, with a volume of 73224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Repligen Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $251,605.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Repligen by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

