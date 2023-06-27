Revain Trading 0.9% Higher This Week (REV)

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, Revain has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Revain token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Revain has a total market capitalization of $20.09 million and approximately $53,965.30 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Revain Token Profile

Revain is a token. It was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official website is revain.org.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform that ranks companies in six categories based on user ratings and reviews. The platform’s reviews are written in the blockchain, ensuring transparency and preventing review manipulation. Any crypto website can integrate the reviews using Revain Widget, and all user reviews appear on the Revain platform. The platform aims to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on global products and services using blockchain and machine learning.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

