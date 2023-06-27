Reviewing Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Chesapeake Financial Shares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Chesapeake Financial Shares pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chesapeake Financial Shares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Financial Shares and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Financial Shares 24.04% 20.93% 1.28% Oak Ridge Financial Services 21.26% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Financial Shares $69.47 million 1.36 $17.63 million $3.61 5.54 Oak Ridge Financial Services $28.11 million 1.48 $6.66 million $2.32 6.57

This table compares Chesapeake Financial Shares and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chesapeake Financial Shares has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services. Chesapeake Financial Shares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oak Ridge Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chesapeake Financial Shares and Oak Ridge Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Financial Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Chesapeake Financial Shares has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chesapeake Financial Shares beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage, and single-family residential and residential construction loans; commercial loans, which include owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company provides merchant processing, accounts receivable financing, wealth management and trust, and mortgage banking services, as well as cash management services. Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is based in Kilmarnock, Virginia.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products. It operates through a network of branches in Oak Ridge, Greensboro, and Summerfield, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

