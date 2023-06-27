Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 116.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 1.0 %

REXR traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.36. 140,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 25.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

